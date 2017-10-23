As if! Actor Alicia Silverstone has given us some serious nostalgia this weekend by dressing up as her Clueless character, Cher. While making an appearance on Lip Sync Battle, Silverstone wore the yellow plaid skirt suit that was made famous by the hit 1995 teen flick.

She posed for a photo with model and Lip Sync host Chrissy Teigen and the presenter's daughter Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyoncé.”