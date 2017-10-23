Alicia Silverstone, like, totally did Lip Sync Battle dressed as her Clueless character
The actor has brought back Cher to life
As if! Actor Alicia Silverstone has given us some serious nostalgia this weekend by dressing up as her Clueless character, Cher. While making an appearance on Lip Sync Battle, Silverstone wore the yellow plaid skirt suit that was made famous by the hit 1995 teen flick.
She posed for a photo with model and Lip Sync host Chrissy Teigen and the presenter's daughter Luna. "How am I supposed to sleep?” Teigen wrote on Twitter. “I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyoncé.”
What a total Betty. And if you wanted another look (don’t even pretend you don’t) Silverstone also posed in costume with American Beauty actress Mena Suvari on the Lip Sync set.
So, what did Silverstone sing to? We’re not sure – her Lip Sync Battle will air in January. But as long as she does it in character, it’s guaranteed to be FABULOUS.