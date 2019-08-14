Clay is the prime murder suspect in dark new 13 Reasons Why trailer
The chilling Netflix preview asks one question: who exactly killed Bryce Walker?
Netflix has dropped the final trailer for the third season of teen drama 13 Reasons Why – and it features a lot of weapons. Knives, handguns and plenty of flying knuckles: all make an appearance in the dark sneak peek.
While exactly who they’re meant for isn’t clear, the preview sheds light on what’s in store for Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who’s seemingly the prime suspect for killing jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).
Not only do we see him apparently taken into police custody, but Clay at one point also bellows: “This whole ****ing world is better without him in it!”
However, Clay isn’t the only character under suspicion, with the blame pointed at fellow Liberty High students Justin (Brandon Flynn), Tony (Christian Navarro), Zach (Ross Butler), Monty (Timothy Granaderos) and Chloe (Anne Winters) throughout the trailer.
Alongside the trailer, Netflix also released a synopsis for the season:
Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery.
But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets.
The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.
Recently Netflix announced that the controversial drama would end after its fourth season, a spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com the show would reach its “natural conclusion” when its characters graduate from high school.
13 Reasons Why season 3 launches on Netflix on 23rd August