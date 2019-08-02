Controversial Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why to end after season four

Controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why will end after its fourth season, Netflix has announced.

Advertisement

Although fans can enjoy another run of the show after its third – scheduled to drop on 23rd August – a Netflix spokesperson told RadioTimes.com the show is set to reach a “natural conclusion” when the core characters graduate from high school in season four.

13 Reasons Why, a TV adaptation of Jay Asher’s book of the same name, proved popular with some audiences – its first series becoming the most tweeted about show in 2017 ­– but its teen-suicide-related content proved problematic.

In particular, a three-minute scene depicting Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) taking her own life was criticised by many mental health experts for provoking a copycat effect. In 2019, two years after the death was first shown on screen, Netflix made the decision to remove the scene from the show.

However, the depiction of a violent rape – a scene Anne Winters, who plays cheerleader Chloe in the Netflix drama, labelled “disturbing” – remains uncut.

The Netflix show recently dropped a trailer for its third season, set to pick up eight months after the events of the second, with the students of Liberty High still reeling from the murder of jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

But who exactly killed him? By the look of the sneak peek, everyone – including Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) – is a suspect.

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why season 3 launches on Netflix on 23rd August