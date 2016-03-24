Chris Noth wasn't the original choice for Mr Big in Sex and The City
And Aidan almost looked a little different too...
Carrie had a lot of boyfriends in Sex and the City. But two of them became iconic parts of the long-running drama.
Chris Noth and John Corbett will forever be associated with Mr Big – the man Carrie met in the very first episode and ended up marrying – and Aidan, the writer's on-off love interest. But it turns out neither of the actors were creator Darren Star's first choice.
"I was thinking of Alec Baldwin for Big initially," revealed Darren Star, adding: "I don’t really watch Law & Order, but I met with Chris Noth and thought he was perfect. I remember the first table read, how good he was. I’m not saying that Chris was Mr Big, but he brought a lot of his own persona to the role…"
And Aiden? "We initially were thinking about Aidan Quinn for Aidan but I think he wasn’t available," Star told Entertainment Weekly.
"I loved John Corbett in Northern Exposure, and we were like, ‘Well, what’s John Corbett been up to?’ He just had the laconic, dudish vibe. But we kept ‘Aidan’ because we loved the name."