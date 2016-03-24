"I was thinking of Alec Baldwin for Big initially," revealed Darren Star, adding: "I don’t really watch Law & Order, but I met with Chris Noth and thought he was perfect. I remember the first table read, how good he was. I’m not saying that Chris was Mr Big, but he brought a lot of his own persona to the role…"

And Aiden? "We initially were thinking about Aidan Quinn for Aidan but I think he wasn’t available," Star told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

"I loved John Corbett in Northern Exposure, and we were like, ‘Well, what’s John Corbett been up to?’ He just had the laconic, dudish vibe. But we kept ‘Aidan’ because we loved the name."