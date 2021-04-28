Chris Lomax could be a bent copper – Line of Duty fans spot possible clue

Speculation, theories and rumours are rife, heading into Sunday night’s big Line of Duty finale.

There are big questions to be answered: Will we find out who H is? Will the series be left on another cliffhanger? What will we do with ourselves once the series finishes?!

One idea that has surfaced in the run up to the weekend, is that DS Chris Lomax (played by Perry Fitzpatrick) could be a bent copper.

It’s hardly surprising that fans are asking the question, given that it feels like nobody can be trusted on this show, but is there any substance to the suggestion that he’s up to no good?

Well, this fan theory seems to stem from Reddit, where one user pointed out that Lomax seemed to be familiar with a pub called The Red Lion. “During the telephone call Chris Lomax was on before Steve and Kate approached him at the industrial unit, Chris finished by saying ‘Meet you at the Red Lion at 8pm’,” noted the user.

“Isn’t this the same pub Carl Banks boasted about the murder of Gail Vella before he was killed? Might be an OCG meeting ground.”

Intriguing. This isn’t the first time fans have wanted to haul Lomax in for questioning. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted his mugshot up on the whiteboard as part of AC-12’s ongoing investigation into the OCG, putting him under suspicion.

But are these really clues that incriminate Lomax? Or red herrings to distract us before someone completely different is revealed to be corrupt?

Fingers crossed we get the answers we’re looking for when Line of Duty ends its current run on Sunday night.

The Line of Duty series six finale airs on Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.