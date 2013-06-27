Ahem. That Mirror headline about me wanting to cast Matt Smith in Broadchurch? Not true. Quotes don’t bear it out. Recycled old interview. — Chris Chibnall (@ChrisChibnall) June 27, 2013

I love Matt and his work - that’s all I said. Never mentioned using him in Broadchurch. And he’s off doing movies anyway. Slow news day! — Chris Chibnall (@ChrisChibnall) June 27, 2013

The TV writer – who has also penned a script for new BBC drama The Great Train Robbery starring Jim Broadbent, Philip Glenister and Tom Chambers – had already spoken of Smith's movie potential in the interview in The Mirror.

“Matt is a brilliant actor and he can effortlessly become an even bigger star than he is already," he said. "The thing is he’s transformative and brilliant. I think it’s great he’s off doing this movie role as a little break.”

Advertisement

Smith's first foray into Hollywood comes next year in the Ryan Gosling-directed How to Catch a Monster, which he is currently filming in Detroit with Christina Hendricks, Saiorse Ronan and Eva Mendes.