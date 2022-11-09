The couple, whose wedding took place in season 4, have been on rocky shores since then, but the first episode of season 5 has seen the pair in a particularly heated clash while on a 'second honeymoon', devised to show the media their marriage is back on track.

The Crown season 5 has now debuted on Netflix , with the first episode seeing tensions already running high between Charles and Diana.

While on a boat in Italy mid-way through the episode, Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is told that their holiday has to be "cut short" due to a speaking engagement Charles (Dominic West) has to attend at Oxford University.

Enraged, Diana confronts Charles, who says that the "diary conflict" is through "no fault" of his own. Diana protests that they were meant to be on holiday for two weeks, to which Charles shouts back: "Yes, I know, Diana. But plans change! I have a commitment at Oxford University."

Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown season 5. Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Diana argues that the engagement is just part of "a summer school for tourists" and is therefore "not essential", but Charles retorts that it is for him.

Diana then says: "This is our holiday. It's a rare opportunity for us to be together with the boys as a family. And I know you struggle with that sort of thing which is why I agreed to you bringing your friends along to entertain you.

More like this

"And I even agreed to do the photo call today, requested by your people so the lie could be paraded to the world's media about what an adoring husband you are, on one condition."

Charles asks what the condition is, to which Diana responds: "That you actually are one!" The argument then continues out of earshot until Charles storms off.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This is just the first of numerous clashes the couple have throughout season 5 as the hit period drama charts their marital woes throughout the '90s, ending in their eventual separation and divorce.

Debicki previously spoke with Radio Times magazine about how this season depicts the Princess of Wales's relationship with the media.

She said: "The character of Diana has a very interesting relationship at that point in the story with the media, because it’s something that can be used to a perceived advantage, and then, at times, obviously it can backfire because it’s an extremely unruly beast."

The Crown season 5 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 9th November 2022, while seasons 1-4 are available now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.