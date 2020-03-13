The show follows Jolene as she befriends and looks after a young woman named Amy – played by Siena Kelly (Vanity Fair) – who is new to the porn industry. But when Amy's personal choices put a strain on their friendship, Jolene's own career and home life start to unravel.

In addition to Kelly, the trailer also introduces us to other members of the supporting cast, including Alex Jarrett, who plays Jolene's oldest daughter Phoebe, and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding) who plays Jolene’s long-term friend, producer and businessman Carroll Quinn.

Other cast members include Kerry Godliman (Afterlife), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) and Phil Daniels (A Very Very Very Dark Matter).

You can take a look at the trailer below. WARNING: it is age-gated as 18+ due to its adult language and scenes of an adult and sexual nature from the start.

The series was written and created by Lucy Kirkwood (The Smoke, Chimerica) and according to Channel 4 will "interrogate what’s real, what’s fake, what’s up for sale and the impact that these things have on the individuals involved."

A release date for Adult Material has not yet been announced.