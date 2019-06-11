When is Adult Material on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Adult Material is a new drama coming to Channel 4 in 2019 that will examine how the influence of porn on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent.

Sheridan Smith has been replaced by Hayley Squires in the lead role – but who else is in the cast and when will the series air?

Here's everything you need to know…

When is Adult Material on TV?

Adult Material is expected to air in four parts on Channel 4 in 2019. The drama goes into production in summer 2019.

This article will be updated with an exact air date and time as soon as the information is available.

What is Adult Material about?

Adult Material is an examination of the porn industry from the perspective of Jolene Dollar, a woman who has been working in it her whole adult life.

It promises to be a timely look at how porn’s influence on mainstream culture has affected society’s ideas of consent.

Jolene, a mother of three, is the proud breadwinner of the family despite her unconventional career as a leading British porn star. One day on set, Jolene meets 19-year-old Amy – an encounter which leads to the unravelling of Jolene’s career, reputation and personal life.

Who is in the cast of Adult Material?

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake) leads the cast as Jolene Dollar and is joined by Siena Kelly (Vanity Fair) as Amy.

Kerry Godliman (Save Me) also stars as Jolene’s unlikely friend MP Stella Maitland, Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones) as Jolene’s long-term partner Rich, Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) as US porn Kingpin Tom Pain and Rupert Everett (Another Country) as Jolene’s long-term friend, producer and businessman, Carroll Quinn.

Why isn’t Sheridan Smith starring in Adult Material anymore?

Sheridan Smith was originally attached to play Jolene but dropped out due to a scheduling conflict.

While it was not revealed which project caused the scheduling conflict, Smith is currently filming The Barking Murders (w/t), a drama by her Cilla and Mrs Biggs collaborator Jeff Pope about the victims of “the Grindr serial killer”.

Who is Adult Material writer Lucy Kirkwood?

Lucy Kirkwood adapted her play Chimerica for Channel 4, and she also created The Smoke starring Jodie Whittaker and wrote some episodes of Skins.

Is there a trailer for Adult Material?

Not yet, watch this space…