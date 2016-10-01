Emmit is "the Parking Lot King of Minnesota", a handsome, self-made real estate mogul and family man, while Ray is a balding, pot-bellied parole officer with a chip on his shoulder about his brother's success and his own misfortune.

Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Gone Girl) stars as Gloria Burgle, Chief of Police in Edna Valley and a newly divorced mother. Gloria is described as "a practical woman… the kind of woman who grabs the fire extinguisher when the bacon catches fire and everyone else panics" but is somewhat at sea in the modern world "where people connect more intimately with their phones than the people directly in front of them".

For the first time, the series will take place close to the modern day, with reports suggesting it will be set in 2010.

Also joining the cast are Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs The World, 10 Cloverfield Lane), who will play Nikki Swango, "a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive Bridge playing".

Sounds so very Fargo...

Fargo series three will arrive in 2017