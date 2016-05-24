Channel 4 axes Michaela Coel and Michael Socha drama The Aliens
Exclusive: Broadcaster says the E4 sci-fi comedy drama will not be returning
E4 drama The Aliens has been axed by Channel 4 bosses, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
The series, which imagined a near-future world part populated by human-looking alien invaders, will not be returning for a second series. Disappointing ratings and a not entirely enthusiastic critical response are said to be the major factors.
“The Aliens is a fantastic, bold series but with a number of brand new drama series already commissioned for 2017 it won’t be returning for a second series,” C4 told us.
Michaela Coel played hardboiled alien siren gangster Lilyhot in the show. It also starred Michael Socha as border guard Lewis and imagined a fairly unpleasant near future where thousands of aliens live on Earth in a crime-ridden ghetto called Troy.
Coel won best female comedy performance at the recent TV BAFTAs for her role in Chewing Gum, the coming-of-age E4 comedy which she also wrote and which has been granted a second series.
She is due to appear in the new series of Charlie Brooker drama Black Mirror which has been acquired by Netflix and is expected to air in November.