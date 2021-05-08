Lev continues to struggle and has an accident in Casualty – will anyone be able to help him?

It’s not been smooth sailing for Lev Malinovsky (Uriel Emil Pollack) in Casualty following the breakdown of his marriage to Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell), which came about when she learned that he was gay.

Advertisement

His sexuality didn’t remain a secret for long after that. The couple got into a heated argument in the ED and Kirsty blurted out the news to everyone in earshot, leaving Lev mortified at being outed in such a public way.

There are two Casualty episodes airing this Saturday and Lev is set for another dramatic week when he suffers an accident on his quad bike and refuses to seek treatment.

Taking to motocross racing in a bid to forget his troubles, it soon becomes clear that Lev isn’t in the right headspace. He continues to take risks on the track and soon regrets it when he takes a tumble.

Arriving on the scene are Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and they are shocked by how angry Lev gets when they say they need to take him to the hospital for treatment – and how adamant he is about not going.

Iain realises that somebody needs to help Lev work through his issues and he decides to take on the task himself. Iain tells Lev some of his own problems and assures him that he is not the only one to feel like the world is against them.

It seems to do the trick as the two men bond and Iain reassures Lev that he should not feel embarrassed that his colleagues know he is gay – nobody is fazed by it and he has no reason to hide from everyone that cares about him.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Lev eventually does return to work and finds that Iain was right and nobody is judging him. Relieved to be accepted by everyone, he soon relaxes and ends up making a call to Xander, the man that he was involved with.

Is happiness around the corner for Lev?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.