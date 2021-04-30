Casualty to air double-bill next weekend in schedule shake-up

There’s a scheduling shake-up next weekend (8th-9th May) which will see Casualty airing a double-bill.

On Saturday 1st May, we’ll take one trip to Holby, but on the 8th, we’ll get double the action.

The first episode next weekend will air at 8.40pm, swiftly followed by a second, at 9.20pm.

Digital Spy have attributed the scheduling move to the Eurovision Song Contest, which will air on 22nd May, and usually runs throughout the entire evening on BBC One. We’ll update this page with any further clarification when it comes.

In the meantime, there are some big storylines coming up over the next two weeks we can look forward to.

Poor Jan has been tormented with guilt following Ffion’s attack and she decides it’s time to do the right thing.

She heads to the police station to confess everything – and most likely lose her job in the process – and it’s down to Iain and Ross to try to save the beloved paramedic.

However, Jan reveals all to Ffion, explaining how Ross didn’t want her to come clean, and how she’s been smuggling drugs in.

It doesn’t make pretty listening for Ffion, who is crushed by the news. Is their relationship in tatters?

And will Jan be able to put her wife first instead of her criminal son?

In other news, it’s goodbye for Leon who applies for a permanent role at Holby as a paramedic.

But fortune favours the experienced, and Iain gets the job, prompting Leon to make a decision.

Will he be gone for good?