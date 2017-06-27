Hot on the heels of Line of Duty's Martin Compston, who was recently announced as having a role in series two of the hit ITV drama, Lawson will play the role of Duke of Atholl in the new ITV series.

The Scottish actor, best known for roles in New Tricks, Bleak House and Star Wars, has already filmed scenes with Jenna Coleman (Queen Victoria) and Tom Hughes (Prince Albert) at Blair Castle in Scotland.

Alongside Compston and Lawson, Dame Diana Rigg has also been confirmed as a new face on the show. However, she will be a regular cast member in the second series.

Series two will open six weeks after the first series came to an end, with Victoria adjusting to life as both a mother and a monarch, while her husband struggles to find his role alongside his powerful wife.

Victoria will return to ITV in the autumn