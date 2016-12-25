Which actor on TV do you most admire?

I think Gillian Anderson is incredible, as is Suranne Jones, and Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley. I know there aren’t a huge amount of female roles, but it’s encouraging to see that there are so many brilliant, strong women you can look up to within our industry, who aren’t just 20 years old, but playing powerful parts in leading TV shows.

What’s the role you covet or would have liked to have played?

I’d love to do a Quentin Tarantino film. I’ve always admired him, and I think the female roles are always so strong and powerful. And a period spy-themed drama would be amazing. Something where I can wear a mac and hide in parks behind a newspaper…

What did you watch as a child?

I wasn’t allowed to watch a lot of TV apart from Blue Peter and Newsround, which were fine but they were so earnest when all you wanted to watch was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. My parents were very strict about what I could watch.

What do you watch now?

I love Game of Thrones – I’ve watched that since the beginning. And I like all of those Channel 4 lifestyle programmes.

What makes you turn off?

When I realise it’s 1am and I have a 5am pick-up for work! TV-wise, I’m not a fan of programmes like Crimewatch where people are driving down a motorway really fast and you know what happens and just don’t want to see it, it’s too depressing. Or programmes about dogs going missing and dying from a rare illness. I can’t even watch the end of Marley and Me, it’s too much.