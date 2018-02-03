Thomas told RadioTimes.com: "We definitely know we're making series eight this year, and series nine next year. That may be the last, I don't know. Ultimately it's up to the BBC and to our audience as well.

"So I think we've got a few years left in us, but nothing lasts forever. So I'm always determined to enjoy every series as much as I can."

If Call the Midwife does come to an end, keep an eye out for an unfamiliar nun in the final episode – because you might just catch a glimpse of Thomas herself in a nun's habit.

"Dame Pippa Harris, who is my co executive producer, and I have occasionally joked that we might turn up in the very very last episode of Call the Midwife, probably dressed as nuns," she said. "But it's not something – I don't think I'd be any good, to be honest."

Watch the full interview from the Radio Times Covers Party below:

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC