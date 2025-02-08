That is, with the exception of her friend, Nurse Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey), who attempts to stoke up enthusiasm by confidently responding to Trixie's questions and tasks.

Alas, while doing so, she does suffer an embarrassing moment in which she stumbles into a chair in front of the class, but quickly smooths over the mishap with a joke. Watch the full clip at the top of this page.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This week's episode of Call the Midwife has upsetting scenes in store for Nurse Highland, who will encounter a woman who instantly "takes a dislike" to her and "refuses to accept her help in dealing with postnatal complications".

Previously, it had been revealed that Joyce would be the target of racial discrimination in hard-hitting scenes from the '70s-set drama, which sadly may still ring true for frontline workers of colour to this day.

Bailey told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I feel like it's a lot of her balancing all the cases that she deals with, but also the intersections of being a Black woman from the Caribbean in this country, where she's not always going to be wanted, but still having to be a professional and having to paint on a smile and still go to work every day.

"We all do that in different ways in the workplace anyway, but that is a big thing for her this season as well… the mask that you have to wear as a health professional when you're experiencing or witnessing people experiencing things that you might have experienced yourself… and having to just push it all down and still show up."

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 9th February 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.