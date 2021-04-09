Call the Midwife teases romantic series 10 in brand new trailer

Call the Midwife has released a brand new trailer for series 10, featuring what looks like celebratory bunting in the background – and a potential marriage proposal.

Advertisement

The BBC One series, set in 1966, could be gearing up (finally!) for a wedding between slow-burn romantics Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte), as the trailer features what seems like a major declaration of love from the latter.

“From the minute I set eyes on you, there was no past anymore. There was only the now,” Cyril tells a blushing Lucille in the Call the Midwife clip.

We already know that we’re almost certainly getting a storyline about England’s World Cup win in 1966, but could there be another cause for celebration?

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meanwhile, the nuns of Nonnatus House have a temporary breather from the risk of closure, thanks in large part to Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), who last season persuaded the authorities not to demand impossible rent or slash the Order’s budget – if only for a year.

However, it’s been made clear their future is very uncertain. With the expansion of the St Cuthbert’s Maternity wards, the local area will have less and less need for the cycling nuns.

One of the options discussed in the trailer is the possibility of Nonnatus House going private, as announced by Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter). But will her fellow sisters kick up a fuss?

It's happening!! Check out the @BBC's new #CallTheMidwife Series 10 trailer!! 😀😀🙌🚲👶❤️📺

Call the Midwife - the new series - begins Sunday 18th April at 8pm on @BBCOne xx pic.twitter.com/uclK8vdL8c — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 8, 2021

Last year amid the pandemic, it seemed uncertain whether or not the Call the Midwife team would be able to deliver the much-anticipated annual Christmas special.

Writer and creator Heidi Thomas told RadioTimes.com in April 2020 ahead of our ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ RadioTimes.com watchalongs: “Scripts are still being written, and we will start filming as soon as circumstances allow. The Christmas Special is our absolute priority, and we are determined to get it on screen on Christmas Day.”

True to her word, the Christmas special went ahead (to viewers’ relief), and in August 2020, Call the Midwife restarted filming on series 10.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife series 10 will begin on Sunday 18th April 2021 at 8pm on BBC One. The series will then continue with new episodes each Sunday. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.