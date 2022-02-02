Since she first joined the show back in season 10, Nancy has qualified as a midwife, been put on the district roster for the first time and on occasion got herself into some hot water for her choice of words.

Nancy Corrigan's role at Nonnatus House has been steadily expanding during the ongoing season of Call the Midwife , and according to star Megan Cusack, a recent episode marked a "real turning point" for the character.

But she has said the character's outlook is beginning to change, revealing that certain events have prompted her to become a little more compassionate than when we first met her.

"There's an episode with Bernard and I think that was a real turning point for Nancy," she told RadioTimes.com and other press during a recent chat.

"Because she does put her foot in it, her bedside manner is not great. So I think she's really sad to see a different side to the world. She's thrown herself into her work more, she’s becoming more compassionate. She’s growing."

Last month, viewers were full of praise for the moving and powerful episode in which Nancy befriended addict Bernard, who tragically went on to die from gangrene.

Meanwhile, Cusack also joked that she'd love Nancy and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) given their own spin-off show, explaining that they've even come up with a perfect opening credits scene.

"We’re just waiting for our spinoff show, Sister Frances and Nancy take Europe," she said. "We’re going to be in a soft top and the wimple is going to flow up and that’s going to be the opening credits."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 6th February at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.

