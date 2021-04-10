Call The Midwife writer says door is always open for Miranda Hart to return as Chummy

Heidi Thomas, the creator of Call the Midwife has hope that Miranda Hart will one day reprise her role as Chummy Noakes in the beloved BBC series.

Hart played nurse and midwife Chummy between 2012 and 2015 in the period drama set in east London’s Poplar, which follows the lives of the dedicated nuns, nurses and midwives at Nonnatus House.

The show is about to return for series 10, which will mark its 10th anniversary, and has also been renewed for another two series.

“I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy,” Thomas told the Daily Mail.

Call the Midwife is based on the memoirs by Jennifer Worth, who immediately had comedian and actress Hart in mind for the role of Chummy.

Terri Coates, a practising midwife and lecturer in midwifery, who helped Worth write the books and worked as the show’s midwifery advisor, recalled: “She [Worth] said, ‘I don’t know if you will have heard of her but this woman Miranda Hart, who’s always falling over, is just like my Chummy’.”

Thomas also revealed that she was emotional when Jessica Raine (Line of Duty, Informer) left the drama after series 3, having played Jenny Lee, the character inspired by Jennifer Worth.

“I did shed a tear,” Thomas added. “It was the end of an era, but there was a limit to what we could do with Jenny. So it gave us space to explore new characters.”

The next season of Call the Midwife will be set in 1966, and while the plot is being kept secret, we do know some of the historical events that happen in that time period – including England winning the World Cup.

Thomas has also indicated that viewers will continue to encounter changing social and legal attitudes in the run-up to some important legislation. She’s previously told Radio Times: “What I do know is that when we get to series 11 it will be 1967, so abortion will be legalised and homosexuality will be legalised, and these are big staging posts in modern social history, so I know we’ll be referencing those and we might be referencing the journey towards those things.

“There was a lot of public debate about the changes in society, so I know in a very general way that the change that has fuelled us so far will take us forward.”

Call the Midwife series 10 will begin on Sunday 18th April 2021 at 8pm on BBC One. The series will then continue with new episodes each Sunday.