The midwives being myself and Jessica Raine, and the nun the wonderful Pam Ferris, we are en route to Los Angeles to promote the second series of Call the Midwife airing in America. We have been told that the first series and the Christmas special have done very well... whatever that means.

However, I could very much get used to being flown across the pond in fancy business class to stay in a hotel the size of Downton Abbey. And I'm in no doubt that Trixie would approve, I should think she'd have talked her way into the cockpit armed with a Dubonnet to bag herself a pilot by now.

As soon as we touch down there is a flurry of people pushing us into various rooms for makeup checks, media training and interviews. We really have acquired an entourage.

More like this

There is someone specifically allocated to every aspect of keeping us watered/fed/awake (jet lag is hitting hard) and you really begin to get an idea of how people start to lose all sense of reality over here.

Advertisement

This all seems a far cry from our derelict and freezing cold seminary in North London in which we film...