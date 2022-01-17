Call the Midwife star says Trixie and Matthew kiss was “the most unsexy thing”

Despite meths drinker Bernard’s harrowing situation and even more disturbing end, there was a glimmer of joy elsewhere, when Nurse Trixie and widower Matthew (Olly Rix in the Call the Midwife cast ) shared a kiss after growing closer since season 10.

Last night’s episode of Call the Midwife was a rollercoaster of emotions, to say the least. Not only did Nonnatus House celebrate its 100th anniversary, but a heartbreaking homelessness storyline left viewers in tears .

But, despite the rather idyllic setting of the scene – complete with rain and flowers – the reality of shooting sounds far from sweet. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Helen George opened up about filming the kiss with COVID-19 protocols in place, deeming it “the most unsexy thing you could ever do”.

She explained: “We became masters at kissing through Perspex. It’s probably the most unsexy thing you could ever do. A man comes along with a little spray and a window wipe and wipes away your spit after every take. Horrific.”

Not exactly romantic, then.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

George added: “There were a few [takes]. It takes a while to get there. It was so mechanical, we’d turn our head to the left or bring your cheek in a bit or your head. Awful. Awful. So embarrassing.”

Despite the challenges of filming it, the kiss scene certainly bodes well for Trixie and Matthew, who lost his wife to leukaemia in season 10 shortly after she gave birth to their son.

The pair had been careful about taking things further than a friendship while he grieved, but it seems like they’re ready to take the next step.

Perspex and all.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 23rd January at 8pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.