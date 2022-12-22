In anticipation of the big day, the beloved period drama has posted a new sneak peek of the special on its social media channels, teasing a behind-the-scenes look at the festive talent show that will form a major part of the episode.

Christmas Day is fast approaching – and that means it's almost time to return to Nonnatus House for this year's Call the Midwife Christmas special .

"Poplartunity Knocks was a really brilliant idea of Fred's and does bring the community together," Sister Julienne star Jenny Agutter explains at the beginning of the clip, before we see a brief snippet of Fred brainstorming the idea.

Fred actor Cliff Parisi then reveals: "After the train crash [at the end of the previous season] everyone's a little bit glum, and a little bit down in the mouth so he decides to have a Poplartunity Knocks talent contest in Florrie Hall with all the locals. And some of them – believe me – are shocking."

Timothy Turner star Max McMillan adds that his character has "quite a fun role" as part of the committee that gets the talent show up and running, while Zephryn Taitte teases Cyril's role as the co-presenter alongside Fred.

Meanwhile, Megan Cusack and Laura Main reveal that every character had to get involved with the show – even if that was quite a terrifying experience for the actors – and Helen George explains how Trixie and Matthew decide to sing a duet.

The 90-minute episode – which will air at 7:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – will see the midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises, with one of their first patients through the door being Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White) who is understandably nervous, since her last baby was born with limbs that have been affected by thalidomide.

The synopsis reads: "Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother’s child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

"Elsewhere, Fred (Cliff Parisi) decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!"

The Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022 airs on Christmas Day at 7:55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

