Call the Midwife cast preview “magical” Christmas special

The festive special of Call the Midwife is always one of the highlights of the Christmas Day TV schedule – and that very much looks like being the case again this year.

Advertisement

In a new behind-the-scenes video posted on the show’s official Twitter account, the cast of the beloved period drama can be seen teasing a “magical” episode – which apparently includes even more babies than usual.

“I always love the Christmas episodes,” says Fred Buckle star Cliff Parisi. “Everyone puts their best clothes on, and we all brush up nicely, we all get together and have a little Christmas mince pie and a sherry and it’s nice.

“And the atmosphere goes through the cast,” he continues. “And we all really experience this lovely make-believe Christmas that’s set in the ’60s, and it’s quite magical!”

A #CallTheMidwife Christmas Special behind-scenes exclusive! 🎄🎅👶🚲🩺

Our cast talk the joys of the forthcoming festive episode, milk float arrivals, breech deliveries… and a trip to the seamy side of life for young Timothy Turner!

Christmas Day @BBCone 🇬🇧 and @PBS 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 xx pic.twitter.com/KDuHT4cPaO — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 11, 2021

Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne in the series, adds, “The Christmas Special saw more babies being born than usual, so it was a very, very busy time. And of course, we had Miriam Margolyes arriving out of the blue on a milk float, of all things.”

The stars also teased some more plot details for the forthcoming special, with Ella Bruccoleri revealing that her character Sister Frances will have her first every breech delivery – which she says is “kind of a big deal”.

Meanwhile, Max McMillan says that the episode was “quite exciting” for his character Timothy Turner who he says takes some of his first steps from being a child into “the real medical world”.

“He joins his dad on his first proper call, which also just happens to be a call from a bunch of real-life gangsters,” he reveals.

“When Tim comes along with me I kind of regret that he’s come along with me,” adds Stephen McGann who plays his father, Patrick. “The world that I go into with Timothy is not perhaps the world that I wanted Timothy to see – but Timothy kind of enjoys it.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The video also features various preview clips from the episode, which will air at 8pm on BBC One on Christmas Day.

The official BBC synopsis for the special reads, “Series 11 begins with a Christmas special set in December 1966. Christmas promises to be a memorable one at Nonnatus House as Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their upcoming winter wedding.

“The Nonnatus team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant mums-to-be, each with their own challenging case. Luckily Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to support the team.”

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on 25th December 2021 on BBC One ahead of season 11 premiering in 2022.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide.