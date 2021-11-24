Call the Midwife releases Christmas cast photo with iconic baby from show

BBC One’s Call the Midwife has teased its upcoming Christmas special with a cast photo – featuring one of series 10’s very young stars.

The period drama took to Facebook to share the festive photograph, in which Helen George (Nurse Trixie), Laura Main (Sister Shelagh) and Leonie Elliott (Nurse Lucille) are dressed in their Nonnatus House uniforms and stood around a nativity scene behind Nate Court, the baby who played Robert in the final episode of series 10.

There’s no doubt that little Nate is the main focus of the first-look photo, with the baby wearing a tinsel crown whilst sat in a wooden manger.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas Call the Midwife!!” the show wrote on Facebook. “To mark the beginning of our festive countdown, we are THRILLED to give you an exclusive first glimpse of our new Christmas Call the Midwife photograph.

“This year, we wanted a nativity theme to our Christmas cast photo, but it was felt that a midwifery drama couldn’t possibly leave out the most important infant of them all.

“When Heidi, our writer, considered who might fulfil this important role, there was really only one candidate.”

The show’s creator Heidi Thomas added: “We all fell in love with Nate when he was playing the role of baby Robert. We couldn’t resist bringing him back to set for one more visit, to play the role of baby Jesus in our iconic Christmas photo. He is growing fast, and is as adorable as ever!”

The post also confirmed that the Call the Midwife Christmas special would be airing over the holiday period in multiple countries, while its 11th season is set to arrive in 2022.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will likely air on 25th December 2021 on BBC One ahead of season 11 premiering in 2022.