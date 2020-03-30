"Many of the stories in Bulletproof come from the communities we grew up in - we always felt it was important to go back and support the places that made us," Walters explains.

In the clip, both Walters and Clarke are seen reflecting on their own experiences and catching up with old faces as they urge those around them to "Live Your Truth".

"I would always say to young people, never be afraid to be your own person and stick to your guns," says Clarke. "If you do that, it can work for you – we're proof of that."

The second season of Bulletproof launched on Friday, 20th March. All episodes are available now via Sky and NOW TV, while the season is also airing episodes weekly on Fridays at 9pm on Sky One.

