Exclusive: Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke return in action-packed Bulletproof series 2 trailer

Bulletproof is back – and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look at the blockbuster second series.

Advertisement

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return as cop duo Bishop and Pike for eight new episodes, coming to Sky One and NOW TV in spring 2020.

Bulletproof 2 will see the National Crime Agency detectives going undercover to infiltrate an international crime empire. Their chase for justice will take them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they will have to risk everything including their police badges to succeed.

The new trailer has everything that fans loved about the first series (aired in 2018) and then some, with car chases, brawls and of course some brotherly banter between Bishop and Pike.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sky One has also ordered a three-part Bulletproof special which will follow series two, airing in autumn 2020.

The special will follow Bishop and Pike as they travel across the world to sunnier climes in South Africa, where we will see more action, more car chases and a thrilling journey into the underworld of Cape Town.

Advertisement

Bulletproof– which was created by Clarke, Walters and Nick Love – also stars Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials) and Lindsey Coulson (EastEnders).