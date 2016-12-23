“There weren’t going to be any bodies found floating in that lagoon. And the whole point of showing Gillian Anderson sitting at a table with two additional place settings and her leg on the table was there was a big splash and dinner guests are coming.”

So if Graham and Hannibal did survive then what could Fannibals expect from a fourth season? Silence Of The Lambs. As the rights as for that novel become up for grabs in August of 2017, Lambs – the novel that follows Red Dragon (the book season three was based on) – could potentially be used as source material.

However, Fuller made clear he wasn’t trying to fix the 1991 film staring Anthony Hopkins, just delve further into it with a six-to-eight-episode miniseries: “I think the film adaptation is a perfect film, but there’s a lot of interesting nooks and crannies to explore in a television series. I hope we get to tell the story.”

Us too, Bryan. Us too.