“It’s been 10 years since we went off the air and it’d be fun to pick up that guy’s clothes again and be fun and sweet and adorable and hapless and clueless and afraid of everything.”

Yes. Yes to this. We concur. Malcolm in the Middle was one of the best shows out there, but it’s been strangely forgotten since it went off air in 2006. What are Francis, Malcolm, Hal, Reese, Lois and Dewey up to? At this point, if the young genius is following his family’s plan, Malcolm should be prepping for his first steps into politics, with an eventual eye on the presidency.

Of course, Cranston has already reprised the role in a hilarious sketch linking his two most famous characters.