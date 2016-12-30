Finn Atkins starred as a flinty elder sister Charlotte Bronte, the author of Jane Eyre, with Chloe Pirie playing Wuthering Heights writer Emily and Charlie Murphy taking on Anne, author of Agnes Grey and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall. All three sisters initially wrote with male-sounding pseudonyms Ellis, Acton and Currer Bell.

And the feminist message particularly resonated with viewers, especially the scene in which Charlotte travelled to London to meet her publisher George Smith (Luke Newberry), revealing who she was despite his obvious doubts that a woman could be the author of Jane Eyre.

Historian Greg Jenner, who advises the CBBC show Horrible Histories, also gave the drama his seal of approval.

#ToWalkInvisible was absolutely brilliant. Stunning performances, beautiful script, and that powerful final sequence in modern Haworth. ❤️ — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) 29 December 2016

Celebrity chef Nigel Slater was also impressed:

Really didn't want this to end. So beautifully done. #ToWalkInvisible — nigel slater (@NigelSlater) December 29, 2016

Some eagle-eyed viewers also noted the briefest of cameos from James Norton, alongside other alumni from Wainwright’s gritty modern police procedural Happy Valley.

Norton, who played Happy Valley psychopath Tommy Royce, popped up in the film playing a toy soldier Duke of Wellington in a re-enactment of the sisters’ childhood games with their brother Branwell (Adam Nagaitis).