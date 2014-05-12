This will be the first repeat of Broadchurch since it gripped more than seven million viewers an episode on ITV during March and April 2013. Viewers were kept on the edge of their seats for eight weeks waiting to find out who killed schoolboy Danny Latimer and left his body at the foot of the cliffs in the fictional town.

Other launch highlights include Mrs Biggs, Lucan, The Ice Cream Girls, Poirot, Whitechapel and DCI Banks.

The channel is ITV’s first major return to pay-TV since the collapse of ITV Digital more than a decade ago, and the broadcaster is aiming to bring new commissions next year.

More like this

ITV Encore will be available on Sky Channel 123 as part of Sky's 35-strong entertainment channel package - which includes Sky1 and Sky Atlantic – costing £21.50 a month.

Today, RadioTimes.com broke the news that Colman and Tennant would definitely be returning to series two, and would be joined by co-star Arthur Darvill.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes