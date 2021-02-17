Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page announces his next role

Rege-Jean Page has the world at his feet right now, after his scene-stealing performance as Bridgerton’s smouldering Duke of Hastings won him an army of loyal new fans.

The rumour mill is already linking him to the coveted role of James Bond, and you get the feeling the star is just at the beginning of a glittering career.

He’s expected to return for a second series of Bridgerton (phew) but has now announced a new project, set in a completely different genre.

Yes, we’re expecting Page to show a very different side to his acting, having signed up to star in the new Dungeons & Dragons film, alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. This project is not to be confused with the TV series inspired by the same fantasy role-playing game (the one they play in Stranger Things). Expect swords, action-packed adventure and no Regency ballrooms scenes whatsoever.

We don’t know anything about Page’s character yet, other than confirmation that he will be taking on a “leading role” in the movie. There is still no news on when the movie will start filming, and no word on a release date either, but we will bring you up to speed as soon as we have more information.

The film has previously been described by producer Roy Lee as a “‘Guardians of the Galaxy’-tone movie in a Tolkien-like universe,” and “a ‘Raiders [of the Lost Ark’] romp inside that world.” Now that sure sounds like fun.

