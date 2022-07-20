Bridgerton season 3 unveils new castings as filming starts

Filmed in central London, the third run of the hit drama will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and will welcome back a host of familiar faces – and a few new ones too.

Filming on Bridgerton season 3 is officially under way, complete with some new cast members and an accompanying video of the actors celebrating their return to set.

Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) have all signed on to enter the fray of the ton.

Francis will play Marcus Anderson, who is a "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others", according to Netflix.

Phillips will portray Lord Debling, a "genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."

Meanwhile, Phoon has joined the season 3 cast as Harry Dankworth, about whom Netflix has teased: "What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks."

Season 3 also welcomes new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownwell, who is taking over from season 1 and 2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

Netflix has also teased more about what’s to come for Penelope in season 3 after she was left heartbroken at the end of the last season.

"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," the streamer revealed.

"She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger," Netflix continued.

"But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season.

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

No release date for Bridgerton season 3 has been announced as yet.

Bridgerton season 3 will stream on Netflix, while seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

