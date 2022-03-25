Who is Marc Pilcher? Bridgerton season 2 dedication explained

While fans will undoubtedly be excited to return to the regency era ton in episode 1, many will notice that season 2 pays tribute to Marc Pilcher before the credits for Capital R Rake begin to roll.

The highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton arrived on Netflix today (25th March) with the period drama moving away from the love story between the Duke and Daphne to focus on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife.

Who was Marc Pilcher and how was the make-up artist connected to the Netflix show? Here's everything we know about the Emmy winner.

Who was Marc Pilcher?

Marc Pilcher and Jenny Shircore at the Oscars for Mary Queen of Scots Getty

Marc Pilcher was a British hair stylist and make-up artist who worked on a number of hit shows, including Bridgerton.

He died at the age of 53 in September 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19, just weeks after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Hairstyling for his work on Bridgerton's first season.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, paid tribute to the award-winning stylist on Twitter at the time, writing: "So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary hair and makeup designer for Bridgerton season one.

"Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do."

Over his 18-year career, Pilcher worked on Foyle's War, Silent Witness, Cranford, The Young Victoria, My Week with Marilyn, Downton Abbey, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Suffragette, Macbeth, Beauty and the Beast, Rogue One, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Judy and Mary Queen of Scots, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The last film he worked on before his death was The King's Man, which starred Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.