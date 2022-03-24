Season 2 focuses on Jonathan Bailey's Anthony, and RadioTimes.com said it "doesn't disappoint" in our review.

The new season of Bridgerton is about to drop on Netflix and fans' excitement is palpable.

There is an expectation that, like the book series the show is based on, each new season will focus on a different Bridgerton sibling, with the potential for Luke Thompson's Benedict to soon take the spotlight.

In season 1 there was a suggestion that Benedict could be sexually fluid, and when speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, showrunner Chris Van Dusen was asked whether he would like to see this explored more in future seasons.

Van Dusen said: "Absolutely. I think we did a lot of work these first two seasons as far as setting up characters for future seasons. You know, the Bridgertons are a family of eight siblings. And in success, I've always wanted the show to explore different love stories, different characters, one love story per season, for as long as Netflix will have us.

"I think Benedict, that character opens up the world to some fantastic places. I always wanted this show to be about more than just the Bridgertons and more about just what happens within the confines of Grosvenor Square.

Chris Van Dusen with Phoebe Dynevor on the set of Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

"With Benedict, he gets to be a part of this whole other world, this artsy space with all these colourful characters.

"And I think, as a second son, he's been given a certain amount of freedom and it's been so interesting for me to see what he's been able to do with that freedom. So I hope definitely that the show will continue in that vein."

Van Dusen is stepping down from his role as showrunner following season 2, and recently opened up about his departure from the hit show, saying that it was time for him "to move on".

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

