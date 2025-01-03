Blethyn opened up on the process of finding Vera's accent in an ITV documentary about filming the series, and how one man on set helped her achieve the difficult voice.

Geoff Blackburn, props assistant, explained: "The first day I came on to set and she listened to my voice and thought, 'That's the voice I should have!'

"And that's how she picked this voice up," he explained.

While listening to Blackburn speak, Blethyn (who is originally from Kent) smiled, recognising it immediately.

"Ah, Geoff," she remembered. "When I was struggling with something, I would call on Geoff and say, 'Geoff, how do you say this?'

"But I don't think, actually, I have ever cracked it!"

Brenda Blethyn in Vera. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

We disagree!

Vera came to a satisfying ending on Thursday 2nd January after 14 years on ITV. The detective had to solve one last case, based on Ann Cleeve's novel The Dark Wives.

While investigating a brutal murder, a teenage girl who is involved in the case goes missing. Vera finds a connection to her, which propels her back into her childhood memories.

She finally makes her peace with her childhood and her complex relationship with her dad, and decides it's the right time to retire.

Vera, Farewell Pet and all seasons of Vera are now available to view on ITVX.

You can also purchase instalments on Amazon Prime Video and buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.

