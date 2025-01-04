By the end of the episode, Vera had turned down a promotion (which was certainly well-earned) and decided instead to pass the torch on to Joe Ashworth (David Leon), who had more than proven himself to be a worthy candidate for her replacement.

For Vera, she decided to retire to the Northumbrian coast with a stray dog she'd picked up, content with her work to date and at peace with herself.

Vera. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

In Vera, Farewell Pet, Blethyn opened up on the ending, saying there was one thing she didn't want to happen to her character.

"I didn't want Vera killed off," Blethyn explained. "Because I'd suspected she'd be living on in the books."

Blethyn added: "She's a sensible woman, Vera, she knows when it's time to call it a day. In the same way Brenda Blethyn knows to call it a day. You just sense when the time is right."

Speaking on the final scenes, Blethyn said: "The final scenes were very emotional. One of them when she's backing out of the office, I could've cried."

Vera, Farewell Pet and all seasons of Vera are now available to view on ITVX.

You can also purchase instalments on Amazon Prime Video and buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.

