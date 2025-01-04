Brenda Blethyn explains why she didn’t want Vera killed off after finale
Neither did we!
Viewers have said goodbye to Vera Stanhope (played by Brenda Blethyn) for one final time as the ITV series has ended for good.
In an emotional ending, Vera decided it was time to retire from the police after one final case, which saw her delve into her childhood memories and come to terms with the impressive career she'd had, as well as the desire to prove her father wrong about women in the force.
By the end of the episode, Vera had turned down a promotion (which was certainly well-earned) and decided instead to pass the torch on to Joe Ashworth (David Leon), who had more than proven himself to be a worthy candidate for her replacement.
For Vera, she decided to retire to the Northumbrian coast with a stray dog she'd picked up, content with her work to date and at peace with herself.
In Vera, Farewell Pet, Blethyn opened up on the ending, saying there was one thing she didn't want to happen to her character.
"I didn't want Vera killed off," Blethyn explained. "Because I'd suspected she'd be living on in the books."
Blethyn added: "She's a sensible woman, Vera, she knows when it's time to call it a day. In the same way Brenda Blethyn knows to call it a day. You just sense when the time is right."
Speaking on the final scenes, Blethyn said: "The final scenes were very emotional. One of them when she's backing out of the office, I could've cried."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Vera, Farewell Pet and all seasons of Vera are now available to view on ITVX.
You can also purchase instalments on Amazon Prime Video and buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.
To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.