He said: "There is a tremendously satisfying ending. Nothing is left out – [creator] Vince [Gilligan] puts it all out there. It is all on the table.”

Admitting that his character, the smart DEA policeman who happens to be the brother-in-law of drugs kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston), features a lot in the final eight episodes, he says he has been able to take a dispassionate view of the cult series.

"It has been difficult but sometimes I have tried to avoid reading all the scripts so I can watch it like someone who is not in it,” he said.

More like this

Norris said the recent reunion of the cast for the publicity tour was very emotional and that it has been hard to say goodbye to his friends from the set.

However he believes the show will continue to be popular even when it finishes and will be loved by the next generation.

“I think people will be watching it in many years to come. There are college kids of the future who will be doing some binge watching and maybe smoking a bong."

He said the show has meant that he has been the recipient of “tones more offers” of acting work and that he hopes to make a hit film soon - "one that is shown at Sundance or Cannes".

Norris confirmed reports that have already circulated that he wanted to be written out of the series half way through series five.

He told RadioTimes.com: “When I found out they wanted to split the season I knew it meant that I would have to take ten months out and wouldn’t be able to shoot another TV show. Of course for financial reasons I wanted to work and suggested to Vince that he kill Hank off at the end of the eight episodes of series five - what a way to end it.

“But he said no way, you’re too important. And this is Vince Gilligan we're talking about so I wasn't going to argue.”

Norris added that he never made suggestions over his character. “It is 100% Vince and the other writers,” he said.

Norris will soon by seen on Channel 5 in sci-fi series Under the Dome which airs later in the autumn.

Based on Stephen King's 2009 novel, the 13-part series also stars Mike Vogel, Britt Robertson and Rachelle Lefevre.

Read more with Dean Norris next week on RadioTimes.com

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

//

//