Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul calls Ricky Gervais a "badass"
The man who played meth cook Jesse Pinkman reveals he's a huge Derek fan and wants to be friends with the British comedian
Actor Aaron Paul appears to be in the market for a new friend – and he's not afraid to tweet about it.
But this isn’t just any friend, though. The Breaking Bad star, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit series, wants to be best buds with British comedian Ricky Gervais due to his love for his care home-based sitcom Derek.
Paul tweeted:
What a pairing, eh? Bromances are popping up all over the place, with news just yesterday that Tom Hiddleston marks Benedict Cumberbatch out as one of his best friends.
Or perhaps this is paving the way for a Breaking Bad/ Derek mash-up? After all Gervais told us he’d like to do more Derek. Perhaps a special. There’s got to be space for some "yeah b****" action, right?
More like this
Derek continues tomorrow night at 10:00pm on Channel 4 and you can see a sneak peek of the episode here.