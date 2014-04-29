Actor Aaron Paul appears to be in the market for a new friend – and he's not afraid to tweet about it.

Advertisement

But this isn’t just any friend, though. The Breaking Bad star, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit series, wants to be best buds with British comedian Ricky Gervais due to his love for his care home-based sitcom Derek.

Paul tweeted:

What a pairing, eh? Bromances are popping up all over the place, with news just yesterday that Tom Hiddleston marks Benedict Cumberbatch out as one of his best friends.

Or perhaps this is paving the way for a Breaking Bad/ Derek mash-up? After all Gervais told us he’d like to do more Derek. Perhaps a special. There’s got to be space for some "yeah b****" action, right?

More like this

Derek continues tomorrow night at 10:00pm on Channel 4 and you can see a sneak peek of the episode here.

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement