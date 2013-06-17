Gilligan's talk will take place as Breaking Bad races towards a hotly anticipated finale, which he recently revealed had him in tears as he wrote it.

The final eight episodes of the five-season show will begin airing in the US in August and could come to Netflix soon afterwards.

Meanwhile, comedian and writer Miranda Hart, star of award-winning comedy Miranda as well as BBC1’s Call the Midwife, will be the subject of the festival’s Richard Dunn Memorial Interview, an hour-long insight into her career, work ethic, creative process and future plans.

The Guardian Edinburgh International Television Festival takes place between 22 and 24 August this year. The annual industry event features a line-up of over 50 sessions featuring actors, writers, directors and other programme-makers.

Karl Warner, Advisory Chair of the Festival, said: "We're thrilled to be welcoming Miranda Hart and Vince Gilligan to this year's Television Festival and proud of a schedule that offers up the most diverse mix of A-list talent we've ever had; from Kevin Spacey and David Arnold to Dara O Briain and Mary Berry."