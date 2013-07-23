Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones meet Family Guy
Bryan Cranston and Peter Dinklage will appear alongside the Griffin family in the classic cartoon comedy
It's the coming together of TV legends. Fantasy drama Game of Thrones and huge US hit Breaking Bad are set to meet classic comedy cartoon Family Guy.
Emmy away-nominated stars Bryan Cranston, who plays Walter White in phenomenon Breaking Bad, and Peter Dinklage, who plays Tryion Lannister in Game of Thrones, are set to appear in the Quahog-based world of the Griffin family.
Liam Neeson, Ashton Kutcher and Jeff Daniels will also make cameo appearances in the hit Fox cartoon, the cartoon's showrunner revealed at Comic Con this week.
It was also recently announced that Family Guy is set to do a crossover episode with The Simpsons. Fox revealed that the two iconic cartoon families are set to meet in an episode titled The Simpsons Guy, where the Griffins take a road trip and end up in Springfield. The families will then get on like a house on fire, with Stewie and Bart, Lisa and Meg, Homer and Peter and Marge and Lois finding a friend in each other.
The new series of Family Guy is set to air in the autumn in America.