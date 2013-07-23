Liam Neeson, Ashton Kutcher and Jeff Daniels will also make cameo appearances in the hit Fox cartoon, the cartoon's showrunner revealed at Comic Con this week.

It was also recently announced that Family Guy is set to do a crossover episode with The Simpsons. Fox revealed that the two iconic cartoon families are set to meet in an episode titled The Simpsons Guy, where the Griffins take a road trip and end up in Springfield. The families will then get on like a house on fire, with Stewie and Bart, Lisa and Meg, Homer and Peter and Marge and Lois finding a friend in each other.

The new series of Family Guy is set to air in the autumn in America.