It has been a long wait but Borgen has finally returned to our screens.

The beloved Danish political drama has a new home on Netflix as Borgen: Power & Glory and follows Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) in her role as Foreign Minister.

Nyborg faces a political crisis when oil is discovered in Greenland, causing conflict in the government.

Concurrently, we follow her old advisor Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen)as she returns to the world of broadcast news.

However, do we see a return for Katrine’s on-off lover and Birgitte’s former advisor, Kasper Juul, played by Pilou Asbæk?



**Spoiler warning for Borgen: Power & Glory**

Is Pilou Asbæk in Borgen season 4 as Kasper Juul?

Pilou Asbæk does not reprise his role as Kasper Juul in Borgen season 4.

However, Kasper is mentioned in episode 5 of the fourth season when Tv1 wishes to profile Birgitte and wants an expert for the segment.

Kasper Juul is considered an ideal candidate but Katrine notes that despite his credentials his availability is not good as he is primarily based in London now and only returns to Denmark every four weeks.

It is suggested that Kasper is not heavily involved in the parenting of his and Katrine’s son, Gustav.

Katrine is shown to be in a healthy long-term romantic relationship with economist and writer Søren Ravn (Lars Mikkelsen) who she worked alongside and began a romantic liaison with during the third season.

Søren Ravn (Lars Mikkelsen) with Katrine (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) in Borgen season 4 Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Søren is shown to now share a daughter with Katrine too.

While long-term fans of Borgen will no doubt miss the complicated and flawed Kasper, it will not come as too much of a surprise considering the reduced role that Pilou Asbæk had in the third season of Borgen.

Kasper’s role in the third season had seen him struggling to co-parent with former partner Katrine and take on a new role a political commentator on broadcast television.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2015, Asbæk expressed regret about his smaller role in the third season.