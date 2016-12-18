I was brought up on Agatha Christie! Murder mysteries were part of my childhood because my mum loved them, but mostly on screen. I would watch the old movies with her. Even at a young age, I never felt terrified – I just really invested in the detective work!

Aside from Christie, which is your favourite murder mystery?

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Because none of us knows what we are truly capable of. I like things that engage my brain, rather than just lulling me.

You’ve written two books about sex – would you ever write a novel?

I would like to do more writing; whether it’s a novel I don’t know. I’m very interested in this period of my life – my 60s – in reading and talking about it and creating a forum for women to explore it more because I don’t think there’s enough out there.

Who would play you in the story of your life?

Carey Mulligan – I love her. She played my daughter in a TV film called My Boy Jack, about Rudyard Kipling and his son. She’s smart, funny, irreverent, gorgeous and strong in a very vulnerable way.

What book do you want to find in your Christmas stocking?



Any of Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade series.