The seven-parter follows our trio – Dove (Siobhán Cullen), Gilbert (Will Forte) and Emmy (Robyn Cara) – who are all investigating the mysteries of Bodkin and soon find a village that is hiding plenty of secrets.

But in among the drama of the series there are some stunning locations to behold as we're taken through the town of Bodkin. But is Bodkin a real place? And where was the series filmed? Read on to find out.

Is Bodkin a real place?

Will Forte as Gilbert Power, Siobhán Cullen as Dove and Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh in Bodkin. Enda Bowe/Netflix

No, Bodkin is not a real place. It is a fictional Irish town in the Netflix series.

Speaking about whether or not Bodkin exists, co-showrunner and executive producer Alex Metcalf told Tudum: “Not a real story, not a real place.

Series creator Jez Scharf also said: “It’s a fake town, it’s a fake place. It’s all fake people. The mystery itself, we worked very hard to find something that is in no way adjacent to a real true crime story. The fictionality of it was very deliberate.”

Where is Bodkin filmed?

Siobhán Cullen as Dove in Bodkin. Enda Bowe/Netflix

While Bodkin may not be a real place in Ireland, the series was shot in and around the country, primarily in West Cork. Speaking about using the Irish location, Scharf has said: "It [Bodkin] had to be West Cork.

"You drive around West Cork and around every corner you have to step out of the car and have a look as it’s so beautiful."

Doubling up as Bodkin for the series, the location of Union Hall was used throughout the series for the mysterious town. The small fishing village can be found in County Cork, on the west side of Glandore Harbour, and was a central filming location for the Netflix series.

And small it is indeed, as Union Hall was last recorded as having a minuscule population of less than 300 people.

As for other locations used in the series, Glandore Village was also used, as well as Dromadoon Pier for the show's picturesque shots of the water.

According to Tourism Ireland, Cork, Wicklow and Dublin were all used as locations in the drama, with particular location shots including Union Hall Village, Poulgorm Bridge and Glandore in West Cork.

Belmont Demesne, Enniskerry’s Carnegie Library, Sally Gap and Travelahawk Beach in Wicklow were all also used, as well as Fenian Street, Howth Village, Howth Castle and Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin.

The sort of American diner that's featured in Bodkin is also a real diner, and was filmed at Dave’s Diner in Julianstown, Co Meath.

Bodkin is now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

