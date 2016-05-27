“When you do a film, you kind of know what the trajectory’s gonna be – you start at the beginning, you finish at the end,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“With Bloodline, they’d already done one series, and I hadn’t really done anything series-like since I was younger, when I’d just left drama school," added. "So I was a little nervous.”

However, she adds that making television that's meant to be binge watched does feel more like a film than a regular television series.

“The way that people consume things is so different nowadays” she said. “For me it is anyway.

"I mean, when House of Cards comes out I watch it in a day, and nothing else is happening.”

“You kind of end up making a 10-hour film. It’s like making Gandhi twice or something. Except without all the extras.”

You can watch our full interview with Andrea above.

Bloodline season 2 is available on Netflix now