Bloodlands season 2 first look sees James Nesbitt back in action
The hit series returns to BBC One and iPlayer in September.
The BBC has released first look images from Bloodlands season 2, which teases what's to come next in the hit James Nesbitt crime thriller.
The series follows Belfast-based Detective Tom Brannick, who spent much of the first season attempting to uncover the identity of a serial killer known only as Goliath, who re-emerged after two decades lying dormant.
There were a number of unresolved questions after the Bloodlands ending, which we can expect answers to in this continuation, as well as a brand new story revolving around an enigmatic widow.
Below, we see Detective Brannick (Nesbitt) on the scene of another incident with partner DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna).
The events of Bloodlands season 2 kickstart with the murder of a crooked accountant, who lived a shocking double life as a notorious assassin, which Detective Brannick and the man's widow are intent on keeping under wraps.
As such, an uneasy alliance is formed between Brannick and the grieving Olivia Foyle, who is a new addition to the Bloodlands cast played by Marcella and Once Upon a Time star Victoria Smurfit.
Get a first look at Smurfit in character as Olivia below.
Brannick and Olivia will become "more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other" as they attempt to piece together clues left behind by her late husband, which will ultimately engulf the life of all those around them.
The synopsis teases that Brannick's dangerous case will draw in his fellow officers DS McGovern (McKenna) and DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), who we met last season.
DC Billy 'Birdy' Bird (Chris Walley) will also become entangled in this complex web of lies, while it's understood that the impact will stretch to Brannick's personal life too.
Lola Petticrew will reprise her role as well as Tom Brannick’s daughter, Izzy, who was left shaken at the end of last season after discovering the dead body of doctor Tori Matthews, who was also a teacher on her medicine course.
Bloodlands is once again written by creator Chris Brandon and executive produced by Jed Mercurio, best known for his work on smash-hit police drama Line of Duty. It was filmed on location in Belfast.
