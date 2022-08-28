Bloodlands season 2 first look sees James Nesbitt back in action

The series follows Belfast-based Detective Tom Brannick, who spent much of the first season attempting to uncover the identity of a serial killer known only as Goliath, who re-emerged after two decades lying dormant.

The BBC has released first look images from Bloodlands season 2, which teases what's to come next in the hit James Nesbitt crime thriller.

There were a number of unresolved questions after the Bloodlands ending, which we can expect answers to in this continuation, as well as a brand new story revolving around an enigmatic widow.

Below, we see Detective Brannick (Nesbitt) on the scene of another incident with partner DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna).

Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA) HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

The events of Bloodlands season 2 kickstart with the murder of a crooked accountant, who lived a shocking double life as a notorious assassin, which Detective Brannick and the man's widow are intent on keeping under wraps.

As such, an uneasy alliance is formed between Brannick and the grieving Olivia Foyle, who is a new addition to the Bloodlands cast played by Marcella and Once Upon a Time star Victoria Smurfit.

Get a first look at Smurfit in character as Olivia below.

Olivia Foyle (VICTORIA SMURFIT) HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

Brannick and Olivia will become "more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other" as they attempt to piece together clues left behind by her late husband, which will ultimately engulf the life of all those around them.

The synopsis teases that Brannick's dangerous case will draw in his fellow officers DS McGovern (McKenna) and DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), who we met last season.

Niamh McGovern (CHARLENE McKENNA), Tom Brannick (JAMES NESBITT), Jackie Twomey (LORCAN CRANITCH) HTM Televison/Peter Marley

DC Billy 'Birdy' Bird (Chris Walley) will also become entangled in this complex web of lies, while it's understood that the impact will stretch to Brannick's personal life too.

Billy 'Birdy' Bird (CHRIS WALLEY) HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

Lola Petticrew will reprise her role as well as Tom Brannick’s daughter, Izzy, who was left shaken at the end of last season after discovering the dead body of doctor Tori Matthews, who was also a teacher on her medicine course.

Izzy Brannick (LOLA PETTICREW) HTM Televison/Steffan Hill

Bloodlands is once again written by creator Chris Brandon and executive produced by Jed Mercurio, best known for his work on smash-hit police drama Line of Duty. It was filmed on location in Belfast.

