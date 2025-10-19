A mystery drama led by Adrian Dunbar, is now available to stream in full on Netflix.

The series sees Dunbar, who memorably played Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty from 2012 to 2021, star as Jim.

When Jim’s daughter Cathleen 'Cat' Hogan (Carolina Main) returns to her hometown in Ireland following the mysterious death of her mother, she begins to suspect her father may have had something to do with what is being presented as an accident.

The first season of this show, Blood, originally aired on Channel 5 in 2018. It was followed by a second season in 2020. And now the entirety of the show – all 12 episodes – are available to stream on Netflix.

The mystery drama was a hit with critics and viewers alike, and IMBd currently reports a creditable user rating of 7.1 out of 10 from 3200 reviews.

“Intriguing and well acted drama which builds to an unexpected ending. Cracking performances by Adrian Dunbar and the rising star, Carolina Main. Excellent script and filming,” one user wrote.

"Compelling plot and acting was great – especially Carolina Main who was mesmerising! Best series I have seen for some time and I'm looking forward to seeing more by Sophie Petzal. Well done Channel 5!"

Gráinne Keenan and Diarmuid Noyes also star as Fiona and Michael, Jim’s other two children.

Adrian Dunbar as Jim-Hogan in Blood.

Ahead of the second season airing, creator and writer Sophie Petzal spoke to RadioTimes.com about the success of season one and what fans could expect from further instalments.

"It was really exciting, it was a really pleasant surprise, not because we didn't believe in it or didn't think it was good, it just felt like such an underdog," she said.

She added: "It was a tiny show that had broadcast on a channel in Ireland, and Channel 5 wasn't known for its drama at all. It could have just flown under the radar entirely and that wouldn't have been surprising, so to not only do really well figures-wise but the positive reaction felt like a really pleasant surprise."

She continued: "In some ways the pressure is a little more intense this time. The second series of anything is tricky, especially when the pitch for your story the first time round was a self-contained story.

"For us we were keen to avoid 'sequel-itus' and rehashing old plot points, so we are branching out and developing those characters a year from now.

"There are echoes of the past and influences of series one into series two – none of this would have happened without series one – but it's a new mystery and a new story."

Blood is available to stream now on Netflix.

Add Blood to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.