Billing the show as “excruciatingly honest”, Sky says the drama will see Piper’s character navigate the stages of grief – from shock to denial, guilt, anger and acceptance – as she clings to life with the help of her best friend and manager Naomi.

Speaking about joining forces with Prebble again, Piper said: “It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London - to work with me again. We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”

Prebble added: “At last I get to make my best friend Billie Piper do terrible things on screen again. It is all I live for.”

Made by Bad Wolf (the production company co-founded by former Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies), I Hate Suzie is set to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.