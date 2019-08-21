Billie Piper will lead the cast of new Sky original drama I Hate Suzie
The Sky Atlantic series will see the Doctor Who star team up with the writer behind Secret Diary of a Call Girl
Calling all Billie Piper fans: not only is the actress set to star in new Sky series I Hate Suzie, but the Doctor Who favourite also co-created the drama with Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble.
The eight-part show will follow Suzie Pickles (Piper), a star on the wane whose life is torn apart after her phone is hacked, revealing a photo of her in an extremely compromising position.
Billing the show as “excruciatingly honest”, Sky says the drama will see Piper’s character navigate the stages of grief – from shock to denial, guilt, anger and acceptance – as she clings to life with the help of her best friend and manager Naomi.
Speaking about joining forces with Prebble again, Piper said: “It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London - to work with me again. We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”
Prebble added: “At last I get to make my best friend Billie Piper do terrible things on screen again. It is all I live for.”
Made by Bad Wolf (the production company co-founded by former Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies), I Hate Suzie is set to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.