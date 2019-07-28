David Tennant responds to John Barrowman’s Torchwood movie idea

John Barrowman has made no secret of how keen he is for a Torchwood reunion. The actor and I’m a Celebrity star has made numerous attempts to get Captain Jack & co back on screens and there’s certainly a desire among fans for their return.

But despite his best efforts, no concrete plans have materialised – although that hasn’t stopped him spitballing with former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, Barrowman revealed that he and RTD had been at an awards ceremony and together agreed: “Wouldn’t it be great if we could do a Torchwood or Doctor Who movie with [Captain] Jack, David [Tennant] and Billie [Piper]?”

Now, granted, this is a fantastic idea – we can practically hear the Whovian intake of breath at the prospect – but there are a number of potential roadblocks to this going ahead, as detailed in our original interview here.

Still, that didn’t stop a fan putting the idea to David Tennant and Catherine Tate during a recent appearance at Galaxy Con in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Asked whether there was any truth to the rumour, Tate replied: “I think that’s one John started himself,” before the pair went on to state that neither had been contacted about the project.

But Tennant refused to shut it down altogether, cryptically adding, “it doesn’t mean it’s not true,” before joking: “John might just be doing it for himself, running up and down Cardiff docks.”

Should the Torchwood movie ever go ahead, they’ll have a hard time locking in Tennant who is increasingly busy with an array of roles both in the UK and America.

The actor – who departed Doctor Who at the start of 2010 – has booked roles in Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell and new Netflix series Criminal, and is expected to reunite with Tate in a Sky comedy she’s written, titled Americons.