Billie Piper cast in Netflix adaptation of Terri White's Coming Undone

The former Doctor Who star is also attached as an executive producer on the drama, which is currently in development at the streamer from Bad Wolf productions, according to Deadline .

Billie Piper has landed a starring role in upcoming Netflix series Coming Undone, based on the memoir of the same name by former magazine editor Terri White.

White's book – which she is adapting herself – was published in 2020 and documents the mental health struggles the author faced while she appeared to be living the dream editing a major magazine in New York City.

It also explores the abuse she suffered as a child while growing up in poverty, and the long-lasting trauma those experiences left her with.

It's not the first time Piper has worked with Bad Wolf (which is named after a key moment from her time on Doctor Who, after all), with the company also behind the hit Sky drama series I Hate Suzie – which she co-created with Lucy Prebble.

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Sky UK Limited

Piper is returning as the title character for a second season of that show later this year, although an official release date has not yet been confirmed.

"The idea of doing it again is terrifying. I think we found a way and we’re going to start writing it at the end of the year," she exclusively told Radio Times back in May 2021.

